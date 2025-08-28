Cartrade Tech allots 1.11 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Cartrade Tech has allotted 1,11,875 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each under ESOP on 28 August 2025. Consequent to this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to o Rs. 47,60,59,600/- consisting of 4,76,05,960 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each.

