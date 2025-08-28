Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors allots 3.06 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Tata Motors allots 3.06 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Image
Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tata Motors has allotted 3,06,071 Ordinary/Equity Shares of the face value of Rs 2/- each fully paid up under the Scheme to the eligible employees pursuant to exercise of 1,69,991 Performance Share Units and 1,36,080 Stock Options at an exercise price of Rs 2/- and Rs 338/- per share, respectively.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up Ordinary/Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 7,36,38,98,173 divided into 3,68,17,10,334 Ordinary/Equity Shares of Rs 2/- each to Rs 7,36,45,10,315 divided into 3,68,20,16,405 Ordinary/Equity Shares of Rs 2/- each (considering the amount of subscribed share capital plus shares forfeited less calls in arrears).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SBI Cards allots 16,700 equity shares under ESOP

IDFC First Bank allots 16.24 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Cartrade Tech allots 1.11 lakh equity shares under ESOP

HCLTech, Pearson India and MeitY Startup Hub collaborate for promoting entrepreneurship

HDFC Bank allots 767.70 cr equity shares under bonus issue

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story