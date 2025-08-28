Tata Motors allots 3.06 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Tata Motors has allotted 3,06,071 Ordinary/Equity Shares of the face value of Rs 2/- each fully paid up under the Scheme to the eligible employees pursuant to exercise of 1,69,991 Performance Share Units and 1,36,080 Stock Options at an exercise price of Rs 2/- and Rs 338/- per share, respectively.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up Ordinary/Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 7,36,38,98,173 divided into 3,68,17,10,334 Ordinary/Equity Shares of Rs 2/- each to Rs 7,36,45,10,315 divided into 3,68,20,16,405 Ordinary/Equity Shares of Rs 2/- each (considering the amount of subscribed share capital plus shares forfeited less calls in arrears).