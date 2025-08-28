IDFC First Bank allots 16.24 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC First Bank has allotted 16,24,470 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up to the eligible employees, upon exercise of stock options vested with them under the 'IDFC FIRST Bank - ESOS'.

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs 73,36,61,88,050/- comprising of 7,33,66,18,805 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs 73,38,24,32,750/- comprising of 7,33,82,43,275 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News