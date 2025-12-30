NSE SME Shyam Dhani Industries serves a fiery market debut

Shyam Dhani Industries was trading at Rs 139.65 on the NSE, a 99.50% premium to the issue price of Rs 70.

The stock listed at Rs 133, a 90% premium to the IPO price, and is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over the listing price. It touched a high of Rs 139.65 and a low of Rs 133, with 32.12 shares traded on the exchange.

Shyam Dhani Industries' IPO was subscribed 657.61 times. The issue opened for bidding on 22 December 2025 and it closed on 24 December 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 65 to Rs 70 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 54,98,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet funding for the incremental working capital requirements of the company; repayment/pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company; brand creation and marketing expenses; capital expenditure towards the purchase of new additional machineries to be installed at the existing manufacturing unit; purchase and installation of a solar rooftop plant at the existing manufacturing unit; and general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Shyam Dhani Industries on 19 December 2025, raised Rs 10.92 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 10.92 lakh shares at Rs 70 per share to 7 anchor investors.

Shyam Dhani Industries is engaged in the manufacturing and processing of 164 types and varieties of spices, including ground spices, blended spices, and whole spices, marketed under the brand name "SHYAM". In addition to its spice offerings, the company is also engaged in the trading and distribution of grocery products such as black salt, rock salt, rice, poha, and kasuri methi (dried fenugreek), as well as a diverse range of herbs and seasonings. These include oregano, peri peri, chilli flakes, mixed herbs, onion flakes, tomato powder, and other related products. As of 30 November 2025, the company had 394 employees.