Indian Bank up for third consecutive session

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has slipped around 1.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8291.45, up 0.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.68 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 798.95, up 1.75% on the day. Indian Bank is up 50.93% in last one year as compared to a 9.59% jump in NIFTY and a 27.93% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.