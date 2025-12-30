Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IIFL Finance approves issuance of NCDs up to Rs 800 cr

Dec 30 2025
IIFL Finance has approved allotment of (i) 30,000 Subordinated, Unsecured, Listed, Rated, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of the face value of Rs One lakh each and aggregating to Rs 300 crore under Series D35 (Option A-I Debentures); (ii) 40,000 Subordinated, Unsecured, Listed, Rated, Redeemable Non Convertible Debentures of the face value of Rs One lakh each and aggregating to Rs 400 crore under Series D35 (Option A-II Debentures); and (iii) 100 Perpetual, Unsecured, Listed, Rated Non-Convertible Debentures of the face value of Rs One lakh each and aggregating to Rs 100 crore under Series PDI-2 (Option B Debentures), hereinafter be collectively referred to as Debentures, in dematerialised form and on private placement basis. The deemed date of allotment is 30 December 2025.

