Nifty trades below 25,900 level; broader mrkt underperforms

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with moderate cuts in the afternoon trade as as muted year-end activity and continued concerns over foreign fund flows kept investors on the sidelines. The Nifty traded below the 25,900 level.

Realty, healthcare and pharma shares declined, while metal, PSU bank and auto shares advanced.

At 13:25 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 141.25 points or 0.17% to 84,554.29. The Nifty 50 index lost 51.25 points or 0.20% to 25,890.85.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.42%, while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 0.58%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,658 shares rose and 2,340 shares fell. A total of 206 shares were unchanged. Gainers & Losers: Shriram Finance (up 1.98%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.77%), Axis Bank (up 1.34%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.19%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.06%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Max Healthcare Institute (down 2.66%), Eternal (down 2.21%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 1.98%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.79%) and InterGlobe Aviation (down 1.50%) were the major Nifty50 losers. Stocks in Spotlight: Bharat Electronics (BEL) shed 0.81%. The company said that it has received additional orders worth Rs 569 crore since December 12. These orders include radars, tank overhauls, communication equipment, fire control systems, simulators, antenna stabilisation systems, security software, components, upgrades, and spares.

Prime Focus advanced 2.83% after the company announced that its indirect subsidiary, Brahma AI Holdings (Brahma), has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Brahma AI ME, on 29 December 2025 in the Abu Dhabi Global Market, UAE. NTPC Green Energy slipped 1.34%. The company said that its wholly owned subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy, has declared commercial operations of an additional 13.98 MW solar power capacity at the Khavda-I Solar PV Project in Gujarat. Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC) declined 1.76% after the company announced that managing director (MD) T Natarajan will resign effective 29 December 2025, following an order from the Government of Gujarat.

Waaree Energies fell 1.24% after its whole time director (WTD) & chief executive officer (CEO), Amit Paithankar, resigned to pursue opportunities outside the organisation. Lemon Tree Hotels rose 1.09% after the company announced the execution of a Hotel Operation Agreement (HOA) for an upcoming property in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) lost 1.37%. The company said it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a contract worth Rs 201.23 crore from East Coast Railway. Niraj Cement Structurals advanced 2.65% after the company has secured a Rs 34.86-crore contract from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for building linkway foot overbridges (FOBs) at the Metro Line-7 Goregaon (East) station.

Lupin shed 0.44%. The company said that it has entered into an exclusive License, Supply, and Distribution Agreement with China-based Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals for a novel fortnightly GLP-1 receptor agonist, Bofanglutide. Bofanglutide injection is indicated for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and for weight management in overweight or obese individuals. Global Markets: European and Asian markets traded mixed on Tuesday, after the tech sell-down on Wall Street continued on AI bubble fears. Investors will be focused on Chinas military exercises around Taiwan, after the worlds second-largest economy announced new drills surrounding the island Monday. Overnight in the U.S., stocks fell on Monday, spurred by losses in technology, after the S&P 500 scaled to record levels last week.