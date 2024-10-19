ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 20.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.71% to Rs 5025.57 crore

Net profit of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company rose 20.21% to Rs 693.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 577.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.71% to Rs 5025.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4306.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5025.574306.0918.7117.70919.01763.65919.01763.65693.95577.27

