ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 20.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 16.71% to Rs 5025.57 crore

Net profit of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company rose 20.21% to Rs 693.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 577.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.71% to Rs 5025.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4306.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5025.574306.09 17 OPM %18.7117.70 -PBDT919.01763.65 20 PBT919.01763.65 20 NP693.95577.27 20

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

