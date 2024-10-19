Mudra Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.43% to Rs 0.30 croreNet profit of Mudra Financial Services reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.43% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.300.23 30 OPM %56.6730.43 -PBDT0.170.07 143 PBT0.170.07 143 NP0.130 0
