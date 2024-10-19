Mudra Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.43% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of Mudra Financial Services reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.43% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.300.2356.6730.430.170.070.170.070.130

