ICICI Securities consolidated net profit declines 28.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.38% to Rs 1398.36 crore

Net profit of ICICI Securities declined 28.98% to Rs 381.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 536.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.38% to Rs 1398.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1543.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.43% to Rs 1941.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1696.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.40% to Rs 6331.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5049.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1398.361543.176331.675049.2170.5169.9270.4166.77552.66753.592762.152386.44510.09719.902605.262277.52381.04536.531941.451696.69

