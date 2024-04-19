Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Securities consolidated net profit rises 104.25% in the March 2024 quarter

ICICI Securities consolidated net profit rises 104.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 74.41% to Rs 1543.17 crore

Net profit of ICICI Securities rose 104.25% to Rs 536.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 262.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 74.41% to Rs 1543.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 884.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.81% to Rs 1696.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1117.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.82% to Rs 5049.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3415.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1543.17884.78 74 5049.213415.75 48 OPM %69.9261.93 -66.7761.56 - PBDT753.59373.74 102 2386.441576.19 51 PBT719.90353.19 104 2277.521501.12 52 NP536.53262.68 104 1696.691117.63 52

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 9:03 AM IST

