Mahindra Life's Net Zero homes project 'Mahindra Zen' receives outstanding response

Mahindra Lifespace Developers today announced the successful launch of Bengaluru's 1st Net Zero Waste + Energy residential project, Mahindra Zen. The project witnessed an outstanding response from homebuyers, with over 150 homes booked within just 2 days, that is ~65% of the launched inventory. This remarkable achievement, totaling over ₹350 crore in value, underscores the growing demand for sustainable living solutions in Bengaluru. Against the backdrop of rising environmental concerns, Mahindra Lifespaces' innovative offering has resonated strongly with homebuyers, reaffirming the company's position as a leader in sustainable real estate development.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel