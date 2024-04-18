Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra Life's Net Zero homes project 'Mahindra Zen' receives outstanding response

Mahindra Life's Net Zero homes project 'Mahindra Zen' receives outstanding response

Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mahindra Lifespace Developers today announced the successful launch of Bengaluru's 1st Net Zero Waste + Energy residential project, Mahindra Zen. The project witnessed an outstanding response from homebuyers, with over 150 homes booked within just 2 days, that is ~65% of the launched inventory. This remarkable achievement, totaling over ₹350 crore in value, underscores the growing demand for sustainable living solutions in Bengaluru. Against the backdrop of rising environmental concerns, Mahindra Lifespaces' innovative offering has resonated strongly with homebuyers, reaffirming the company's position as a leader in sustainable real estate development.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Zen Mobility Sets the Wheels in Motion as the Zen Micro Pod Deliveries Begin

Zen Tech bags Rs 93-cr order from Defence Ministry

Zen Technologies to acquire majority stake in AiTuring Technologies

Zen Tech to acquire majority stake in AiTuring Technologies

Zen Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

LTIMindtree collaborates with Vodafone to offer connected, smart IoT solutions and Industry X.0 solutions

Container Corporation of India signs MoU with PSA MESA Supply Chain

Shish Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Angel One consolidated net profit rises 27.36% in the March 2024 quarter

TV18 Broadcast reports consolidated net loss of Rs 51.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story