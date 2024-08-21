Responsive Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Cyber Media (India) Ltd, Compucom Software Ltd, NGL Fine Chem Ltd and Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 August 2024. Cyber Media (India) Ltd, Compucom Software Ltd, NGL Fine Chem Ltd and Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Responsive Industries Ltd crashed 6.30% to Rs 264.7 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 46753 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50972 shares in the past one month.

Cyber Media (India) Ltd tumbled 5.53% to Rs 28.86. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19907 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23978 shares in the past one month.

Compucom Software Ltd lost 5.33% to Rs 31.61. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30006 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31986 shares in the past one month.

NGL Fine Chem Ltd shed 5.21% to Rs 2325.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1150 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 646 shares in the past one month.

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd dropped 5.00% to Rs 1009.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3103 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

