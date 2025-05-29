Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Iconik Sports and Events reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Iconik Sports and Events reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 12.71 crore

Net profit of Iconik Sports and Events reported to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 12.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 42266.67% to Rs 12.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales12.710 0 12.710.03 42267 OPM %31.790 -27.30-200.00 - PBDT4.04-0.01 LP 3.47-0.06 LP PBT4.04-0.01 LP 3.47-0.06 LP NP3.17-0.01 LP 2.60-0.06 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Varroc Engg gains on reporting turnaround PAT of Rs 21 crore in Q4

Premier Synthetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.32 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Natco Pharma gains after Q4 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 407 cr

IL&FS Investment Managers standalone net profit declines 97.33% in the March 2025 quarter

ITCONS E-Solutions gains on inking three-year manpower services pact with WE WIN

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story