Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premier Synthetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.32 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Premier Synthetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.32 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 62.33% to Rs 3.01 crore

Net profit of Premier Synthetics reported to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 62.33% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 85.23% to Rs 14.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.017.99 -62 14.807.99 85 OPM %17.284.26 --7.504.26 - PBDT1.250.37 238 0.880.37 138 PBT1.180.37 219 0.810.37 119 NP1.32-0.62 LP 1.49-2.21 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Natco Pharma gains after Q4 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 407 cr

IL&FS Investment Managers standalone net profit declines 97.33% in the March 2025 quarter

ITCONS E-Solutions gains on inking three-year manpower services pact with WE WIN

EMA India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Waaree Energies jumps as U.S. subsidiary secures $176 million solar module order

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story