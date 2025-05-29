Premier Synthetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.32 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 62.33% to Rs 3.01 crore

Net profit of Premier Synthetics reported to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 62.33% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 85.23% to Rs 14.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3.017.9914.807.9917.284.26-7.504.261.250.370.880.371.180.370.810.371.32-0.621.49-2.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News