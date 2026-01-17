IDBI Bank consolidated net profit rises 0.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 9.45% to Rs 7080.24 crore

Net profit of IDBI Bank rose 0.31% to Rs 1954.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1948.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income declined 9.45% to Rs 7080.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7819.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7080.247819.2571.7569.532489.022663.532489.022663.531954.091948.07

