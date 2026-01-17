IDBI Bank consolidated net profit rises 0.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 9.45% to Rs 7080.24 croreNet profit of IDBI Bank rose 0.31% to Rs 1954.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1948.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income declined 9.45% to Rs 7080.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7819.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income7080.247819.25 -9 OPM %71.7569.53 -PBDT2489.022663.53 -7 PBT2489.022663.53 -7 NP1954.091948.07 0
