Indian Railway Finance Corporation standalone net profit declines 2.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 9:50 PM IST
Sales rise 3.87% to Rs 6723.90 crore

Net profit of Indian Railway Finance Corporation declined 2.06% to Rs 1681.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1717.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.87% to Rs 6723.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6473.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.40% to Rs 6502.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6412.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.90% to Rs 27152.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26645.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6723.906473.56 4 27152.6226645.36 2 OPM %99.3399.49 -99.4399.52 - PBDT1683.161719.05 -2 6507.316421.55 1 PBT1681.871717.32 -2 6502.006412.11 1 NP1681.871717.32 -2 6502.006412.11 1

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 9:42 PM IST

