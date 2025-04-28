Indian Railway Finance Corporation standalone net profit declines 2.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.87% to Rs 6723.90 crore

Net profit of Indian Railway Finance Corporation declined 2.06% to Rs 1681.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1717.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.87% to Rs 6723.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6473.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.40% to Rs 6502.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6412.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.90% to Rs 27152.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26645.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

