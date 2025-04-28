KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit rises 48.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.98% to Rs 1528.34 crore

Net profit of KPIT Technologies rose 48.91% to Rs 244.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 164.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.98% to Rs 1528.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1317.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.22% to Rs 839.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 594.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.93% to Rs 5842.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4871.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

