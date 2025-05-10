Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IDBI Capital Markets & Securities standalone net profit rises 89.83% in the March 2025 quarter

IDBI Capital Markets & Securities standalone net profit rises 89.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales rise 36.59% to Rs 3.36 crore

Net profit of IDBI Capital Markets & Securities rose 89.83% to Rs 7.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.59% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 222.31% to Rs 23.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 32.90% to Rs 9.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.362.46 37 9.3213.89 -33 OPM %-727.38-985.77 --1001.18-640.82 - PBDT7.844.13 90 23.697.35 222 PBT7.844.13 90 23.697.35 222 NP7.844.13 90 23.697.35 222

