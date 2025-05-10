IDBI Capital Markets & Securities standalone net profit rises 89.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.59% to Rs 3.36 crore

Net profit of IDBI Capital Markets & Securities rose 89.83% to Rs 7.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.59% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 222.31% to Rs 23.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 32.90% to Rs 9.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

