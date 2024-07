The Board of IDFC First Bank on 12th July 2024 has taken on record the receipt of approval of the RBI for appointment of M/s. Kalyaniwalla & Mistry LLP, Chartered Accountants (FRN 104607W/W100166) and M/s. M.P. Chitale & Co., Chartered Accountants, as the Joint Statutory Auditors of the Bank for FY 2024-25, for their 3rd year and 1st year respectively.

