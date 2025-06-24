IDFC First Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 72.31, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.78% in last one year as compared to a 6.4% jump in NIFTY and a 7.74% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The volume in the stock stood at 179.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 316.86 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 72.4, up 1.76% on the day.