Punjab National Bank rises for third straight session

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 105.89, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.69% in last one year as compared to a 6.4% jump in NIFTY and a 7.74% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Punjab National Bank is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 105.89, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.07% on the day, quoting at 25239.9. The Sensex is at 82763.96, up 1.06%. Punjab National Bank has gained around 4.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has gained around 1.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56059.35, up 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 106.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 278.92 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 106.02, up 2.09% on the day. Punjab National Bank is down 14.69% in last one year as compared to a 6.4% jump in NIFTY and a 7.74% jump in the Nifty Bank index.