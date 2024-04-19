IDFC First Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 81.65, down 1.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 44.77% in last one year as compared to a 24.99% rally in NIFTY and a 11.77% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 81.65, down 1.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 22027.95. The Sensex is at 72674.25, up 0.26%.IDFC First Bank Ltd has added around 6.94% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 47069.45, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 214.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 502.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 19.25 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

