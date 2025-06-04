IEX electricity volume climbs 14% YoY to 10,946 MU in May'25

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) informed that it has achieved monthly electricity volume of 10,946 million units (MU) in May 2025, registering a growth of 14% YoY basis.During the month, the company has traded 17.43 lakh renewable energy certificates, recording a 55% YoY increase.
According to government data published in May 2025, the country's energy consumption reached 148.7 billion units, marking a 4% decline compared to the previous year.
The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) volume achieved 3,510 MU volume in May25 as compared to 4,371 MU volume in May24, decline of 20% YoY.
The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) reported highest ever monthly traded volume in May25. The RTM volume increased to 4,770 MU in May25, from 3,352 MU in May'24, registering an increase of 42% YoY.
The Day Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market (TAM), which includes contingency, daily, weekly, and monthly contracts up to three months, traded 1,684 million units (MU) in May25, up 42% YoY.
IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 915 MU volumes during May25 as compared to 622 MU in May24, registering an increase of 47 % YoY. The weighted average price in Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) for May25 was Rs 3.59/unit.
A total of 17.43 lakh RECs were traded in the trading sessions held on 14th May25 and 28th May25, at a clearing price of Rs.345/REC and Rs. 349/REC respectively. REC traded volume in May25 increased by 65% on YoY basis.
The next REC trading sessions at the Exchange are scheduled on 11th June25 and 25th June25.
IEX is India's premier electricity exchange providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, renewable power, renewable energy certificates and energy saving certificates.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 21.12% to Rs 117.11 crore on 17.29% increase in net sales to Rs 142.25 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.
Shares of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) rose 0.27% to Rs 201.80 on the BSE.
