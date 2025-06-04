NSE SME Neptune Petro heats up post-listing

Shares of Neptune Petrochemicals were trading at Rs 137 on the NSE, a premium of 12.30% compared with the issue price of Rs 122.

The scrip was listed at Rs 132.75, a premium of 8.81% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently up 3.20% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 137 and a low of Rs 132.50. About 15.45 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Neptune Petrochemicals' IPO was subscribed 3.89 times. The issue opened for bidding on 28 May 2025 and it closed on 30 May 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 115 to Rs 122 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 60,00,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 69.33% from 94.30% pre-issue. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure requirements towards the installation of additional plant and machinery and related infrastructure, the purchase of office space, working capital requirements, and general corporate expenses. Ahead of the Neptune Petrochemicals on 27 May 2025, raised Rs 20.84 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 17.09 lakh shares at Rs 122 per share to 3 anchor investors. Neptune Petrochemicals is engaged in the production, manufacturing, and trading of a comprehensive range of bitumen products, bitumen emulsions, and allied materials. With a diverse product portfolio that includes various grades of bitumen, as well as modified bitumen such as polymer modified bitumen (PMB), crumb rubber modified bitumen (CRMB), and specialized oils, the company serves a wide array of industries, particularly those in construction and industrial applications. By leveraging advanced manufacturing techniques and staying ahead of market trends, Neptune Petrochemicals delivers high-quality, customized solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the road construction and infrastructure sectors. As of 31 March 2025, the company had a total of 68 employees on payroll basis.