L&T Technology Services inks pact with Tennant for sustainable product development

L&T Technology Services announced that it has signed a strategic agreement with Tennant Company, a global leader in industrial cleaning equipment, to accelerate the development of sustainable new products.

As part of the collaboration, LTTS will establish a dedicated Offshore Development Center (ODC), equipped with a scalable engineering team to support Tennants initiatives in New Product Development (NPD), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), and other core business functions.

This strategic work between the two companies aims to accelerate the development of cutting-edge industrial cleaning technologies, leveraging LTTS' deep expertise in embedded systems, expertise in IoT (Internet of Things), and digital engineering to drive efficiency and sustainability. It also reflects LTTS' broader commitment to advancing its sustainability vision by fostering eco-friendly and energy-efficient engineering solutions that contribute to a greener future.

The ODC will house a team of highly skilled engineers focused on enhancing Tennants product innovation, boosting operational performance, and integrating smart automation into its product lineup. The collaboration is expected to open new avenues for innovation in emerging markets, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region. Alind Saxena, executive director & president of mobility & tech at L&T Technology Services, stated, "As Tennant continues to redefine industrial cleaning through innovation and a strong commitment to a greener future, LTTS is proud to collaborate in advancing next-generation solutions in its Sustainability segment. By leveraging our expertise in engineering design, manufacturing, and supply chain optimization, we are committed to enabling intelligent, responsible products, enhancing efficiencies, and supporting Tennant's growth in emerging technologies to build a sustainable and responsible tomorrow."

Pat Schottler, chief marketing & technology officer for Tennant Company, said, Working with LTTS enables us to harness world-class engineering capabilities and accelerate our product roadmap. Reinforcing a shared commitment to pioneering transformative solutions, the dedicated ODC will play a crucial role in driving new innovations that align with our mission to create a cleaner, safer, and healthier world. L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is a global leader in engineering and technology services. As a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), we offer design, development, testing, and maintenance services across products and processes. The company's consolidated net profit declined 8.7% to Rs 311.10 crore on a 17.5% rise in net sales to Rs 2,982.40 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.