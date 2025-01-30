Cipla Ltd up for third straight session

Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 1456.1, up 2.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.78% in last one year as compared to a 7.07% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.04% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 8.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21163.9, up 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 24.71 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

