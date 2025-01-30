Cipla Ltd up for third straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 1456.1, up 2.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.78% in last one year as compared to a 7.07% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.04% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Cipla Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1456.1, up 2.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 23261.2. The Sensex is at 76748.82, up 0.28%. Cipla Ltd has slipped around 4.77% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 8.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21163.9, up 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1462.15, up 2.87% on the day. Cipla Ltd is up 7.78% in last one year as compared to a 7.07% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.04% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 24.71 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

