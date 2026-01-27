IFB Industries consolidated net profit declines 23.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.27% to Rs 1412.54 crore

Net profit of IFB Industries declined 23.00% to Rs 23.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.27% to Rs 1412.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1269.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1412.541269.525.256.5776.3179.8744.9642.1123.9431.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News