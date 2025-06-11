Talbros Automotive rises after bagging orders worth Rs 580 crore

Talbros Automotive Components (TACL) advanced 3% to Rs 307.15 after the company, along with JV entities, announced the receipt of orders worth Rs 580 crore for both domestic and exports market from leading OEMs.

These orders are to be executed over the next five years. These orders include products from all the companys product lines like gaskets, heat shields, forging components, chassis and hoses.

Offering additional details, Talbros Automotive stated that it has received orders worth Rs 260 crore from the sealing business for gaskets and heat shield products, as well as forging products.

The company, through its JV Marelli Talbros Chassis Systems, has secured orders worth Rs 290 crore for chassis components, with 50% of these orders belonging to the EV segment.

Through another JV firm, Talbros Marugo Rubber, the company has bagged orders worth Rs 30 crore in the domestic market for products like Hoses and A/V. The commercialization for these products will start from H2 FY26. "These orders will help further enhance the company's revenue visibility and improve profitability. These orders from highly specialized auto markets and customers greatly signify the capabilities developed by TACL and its JV companies, Talbros Automotive said in a statement. Talbros Automotive Components, the flagship manufacturing company of the Talbros Group. It manufactures automotive & industrial gaskets in collaboration with Coopers Payen of the UK. The company is the mother brand of gaskets, chassis, rubber products, and forgings in India. Talbros Group portfolio also includes Mercedes-Benz dealerships for passenger cars.