Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IITL Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in the December 2024 quarter

IITL Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net loss of IITL Projects reported to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 20.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales00.58 -100 OPM %0520.69 -PBDT-1.201.98 PL PBT-1.201.98 PL NP-1.2120.94 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sterling Tools consolidated net profit rises 0.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Zeal Aqua standalone net profit rises 79.66% in the December 2024 quarter

Sheshadri Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.60 crore in the December 2024 quarter

BCL Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2024 quarter

R K Manufacturing Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story