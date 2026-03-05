Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen holds near 157 amid volatile sentiment
The Japanese yen traded near 157 per dollar on Thursday, edging slightly weaker as global risk sentiment remained fragile. The US dollar strengthened in the following session, with the dollar index climbing back above 99 on easing inflation concerns and hopes that commercial activity in the Gulf will remain intact. Despite this, markets stayed cautious as the US-Israeli conflict with Iran entered its sixth day, raising fears of further escalation and longer-term inflation and growth risks. In Japan, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda warned that the Middle East situation could materially impact the economy, reinforcing expectations that interest rates will stay on hold for an extended period.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aries Agro jumps on inaugurating relocated manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh

Congress names six candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

Nifty trades above 24,600 level; realty shares rally

Mastek secures 85m engineering contract with UK Home Office

Granules India rises after US arm gets EIR for packaging facility in Virginia

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story