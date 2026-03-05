The Congress party has announced six candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, with two nominees from Telangana and one each from Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The candidates are Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vem Narender Reddy from Telangana, Phulo Devi Netam from Chhattisgarh, Karamvir Singh Boudh from Haryana, Anurag Sharma from Himachal Pradesh and M Christopher Tilak from Tamil Nadu. The list was approved by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and announced by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.

Biennial elections to 37 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states are scheduled for 16 March 2026 as the terms of several members expire.