BEML signs MoU with Indian Navy for strengthening indigenous marine engineering capabilities

BEML has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today with the Directorate of Marine Engineering, Indian Navy.

This landmark agreement is a pivotal step in enhancing bilateral cooperation for the Indigenous Design, Development, Manufacture, Testing, and Product Support of critical Marine Equipment and systems. Aligned with the Government of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the partnership aims to strengthen self-reliance in defence production and minimize reliance on foreign imports.

The equipment covered under this MoU will leverage BEML's inherent strengths in heavy engineering, structural fabrication, hydraulics, diesel engines, manufacturing, testing, and R&D to bolster India's maritime assets. BEML is committed to providing cost-effective, reliable, and enduring solutions to the Indian Navy, in alignment with the Government of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.