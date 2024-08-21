Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Zinc to collaborate with JNCASR, Govt. of India

Hindustan Zinc to collaborate with JNCASR, Govt. of India

Image
Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 8:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To develop new variants of zinc materials for next-generation zinc-based batterie

Hindustan Zinc has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), a premier institute sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. This collaboration aims to develop new variants of zinc materials to propel the commercialization of zinc-based batteries.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The partnership between Hindustan Zinc and JNCASR marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of battery technologies, leveraging zinc's abundant resource availability, cost effectiveness and sustainable practices. At present, lithium-ion batteries dominate the market but lithium availability, geographic concentration of mineral processing, and concerns around safety relating to combustion issues pose some key challenges to the advancement of sustainable energy solutions. Above all, lithium is far costlier (more than four times) compared to zinc which is much more affordable. Zinc-based batteries are better alternatives to lithium based batteries mainly due to properties like long duration storage, cost-effectiveness, durability and proven safety track record.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Balanced advantage funds: Equity exposure dips as valuations kicks off

Lenders ask KSK Mahanadi Power Company bidders to better Adani offer

Cholamandalam to raise Rs 1,000 cr by selling largest private perp bond

Amid slow deposit growth, banks urge govt to keep cash balances with them

Sebi's rights revamp may require tightrope walk to maintain quality

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 7:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story