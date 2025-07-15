Swaraj Engines standalone net profit rises 15.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.82% to Rs 484.10 crore

Net profit of Swaraj Engines rose 15.70% to Rs 49.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.82% to Rs 484.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 417.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.484.10417.9913.8613.9372.6662.5467.1758.0349.9743.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News