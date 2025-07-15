Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd and TVS Holdings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 July 2025.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd spiked 13.04% to Rs 1102.55 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48678 shares in the past one month.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd soared 8.95% to Rs 113.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd surged 8.20% to Rs 9781.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 42637 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10071 shares in the past one month.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd added 7.96% to Rs 433.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79334 shares in the past one month.

TVS Holdings Ltd gained 5.96% to Rs 12194.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 614 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 364 shares in the past one month.

