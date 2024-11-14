Ind-Swift reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.11 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.62% to Rs 136.35 crore

Net profit of Ind-Swift reported to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.62% to Rs 136.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 115.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.136.35115.9210.569.619.51-3.974.11-10.714.11-10.71

