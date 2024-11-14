Swiss Military Consumer Goods consolidated net profit declines 4.66% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.58% to Rs 55.56 crore

Net profit of Swiss Military Consumer Goods declined 4.66% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.58% to Rs 55.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 43.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

