Bodal Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.89% to Rs 428.63 crore

Net loss of Bodal Chemicals reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.89% to Rs 428.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 330.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.428.63330.007.627.1218.1916.000.991.68-0.241.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News