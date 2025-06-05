Indef Manufacturing Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Oricon Enterprises Ltd, Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd, Rama Steel Tubes Ltd and Sika Interplant Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 June 2025.

Indef Manufacturing Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 287.6 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 32035 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3590 shares in the past one month.

Oricon Enterprises Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 48.94. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18724 shares in the past one month. Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd surged 15.10% to Rs 220.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14742 shares in the past one month. Rama Steel Tubes Ltd added 14.53% to Rs 13.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 99.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.84 lakh shares in the past one month.