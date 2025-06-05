Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indef Manufacturing Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Indef Manufacturing Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Oricon Enterprises Ltd, Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd, Rama Steel Tubes Ltd and Sika Interplant Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 June 2025.

Oricon Enterprises Ltd, Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd, Rama Steel Tubes Ltd and Sika Interplant Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 June 2025.

Indef Manufacturing Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 287.6 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 32035 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3590 shares in the past one month.

Oricon Enterprises Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 48.94. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18724 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd surged 15.10% to Rs 220.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14742 shares in the past one month.

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd added 14.53% to Rs 13.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 99.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd jumped 13.74% to Rs 1279.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Avantel Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indices may see a dull start

Union Commerce Minister to Lead Indian Business Delegation at India-Italy Growth Forum

Power Grid gains after acquiring MEL Power Transmission for Rs 8.53 crore

Royale Manor Hotels CFO Devraj Singh Chauhan resigns

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story