Avantel Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

PNC Infratech Ltd, Sheela Foam Ltd, JM Financial Ltd and Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 June 2025.

Avantel Ltd soared 12.41% to Rs 180.3 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

PNC Infratech Ltd spiked 9.89% to Rs 313.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56425 shares in the past one month. Sheela Foam Ltd surged 8.58% to Rs 679.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 44112 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13533 shares in the past one month. JM Financial Ltd exploded 7.31% to Rs 140.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.92 lakh shares in the past one month.