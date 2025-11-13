Indef Manufacturing standalone net profit declines 40.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.88% to Rs 47.85 crore

Net profit of Indef Manufacturing declined 40.76% to Rs 6.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.88% to Rs 47.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 42.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.47.8542.7713.9015.979.3812.568.0511.206.7011.31

