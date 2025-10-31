IIRM Holdings India consolidated net profit declines 30.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.77% to Rs 59.31 crore

Net profit of IIRM Holdings India declined 30.28% to Rs 5.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.77% to Rs 59.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 47.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.59.3147.9222.7826.4611.7612.317.239.295.257.53

