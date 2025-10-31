NTPC consolidated net profit declines 3.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.18% to Rs 44785.82 crore

Net profit of NTPC declined 3.94% to Rs 5066.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5274.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.18% to Rs 44785.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44706.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.44785.8244706.0528.6226.0912116.8211262.097301.327046.475066.785274.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News