Automotive Axles standalone net profit declines 0.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Automotive Axles declined 0.06% to Rs 35.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.65% to Rs 461.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 494.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

