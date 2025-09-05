Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indegene establishes new center in Pune

Indegene establishes new center in Pune

Image
Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Indegene has expanded its presence in India with the opening of a new center in Pune.

By leveraging the city's highly skilled technology, management, and medical talent base, the company is enhancing its ability to help clients accelerate innovation, scale global operations, and deliver improved healthcare outcomes for patients worldwide.

Indegene combines deep healthcare expertise with a digital-first approach to help pharma, biotech and medical device companies commercialize their products. Its client base includes the world's top 20 biopharma companies, many emerging biotech firms, and medical device companies. Indegene has about 5,000 employees worldwide, 9 operations hubs and 20 offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

