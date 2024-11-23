DMI Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 46.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.03% to Rs 864.12 crore

Net profit of DMI Finance Pvt declined 46.94% to Rs 60.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 113.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 39.03% to Rs 864.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 621.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.864.12621.5231.7739.5085.13155.1880.91152.3960.10113.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News