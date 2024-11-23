DMI Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 46.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.03% to Rs 864.12 croreNet profit of DMI Finance Pvt declined 46.94% to Rs 60.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 113.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 39.03% to Rs 864.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 621.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales864.12621.52 39 OPM %31.7739.50 -PBDT85.13155.18 -45 PBT80.91152.39 -47 NP60.10113.26 -47
