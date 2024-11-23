Goswami Infratech Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 952.93 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46200.00% to Rs 13.89 crore

Net Loss of Goswami Infratech Pvt reported to Rs 952.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 661.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 46200.00% to Rs 13.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.13.890.0394.10-3100.00-952.93-661.17-952.93-661.17-952.93-661.17

