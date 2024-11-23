Bakeri Urban Development Pvt standalone net profit rises 317.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 90.93% to Rs 13.69 crore

Net profit of Bakeri Urban Development Pvt rose 317.74% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 90.93% to Rs 13.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.13.697.1736.9644.073.250.663.250.652.590.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News