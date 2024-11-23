Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bakeri Urban Development Pvt standalone net profit rises 317.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Bakeri Urban Development Pvt standalone net profit rises 317.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 90.93% to Rs 13.69 crore

Net profit of Bakeri Urban Development Pvt rose 317.74% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 90.93% to Rs 13.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13.697.17 91 OPM %36.9644.07 -PBDT3.250.66 392 PBT3.250.65 400 NP2.590.62 318

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Maharashtra elections LIVE: Learned from Lok Sabha debacle, says Shinde after NDA's Maha victory

Few voters choose Nota in Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls

Jharkhand Election Results LIVE: JMM-led INDIA bloc set for a landslide win; BJP's hopes dashed

NDA-BJP candidates winning bypolls proof of people's faith in PM Modi: Yogi

Maharashtra elections results 2024: Constituency-wise full list of winners

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story