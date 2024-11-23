Bakeri Urban Development Pvt standalone net profit rises 317.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 90.93% to Rs 13.69 croreNet profit of Bakeri Urban Development Pvt rose 317.74% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 90.93% to Rs 13.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13.697.17 91 OPM %36.9644.07 -PBDT3.250.66 392 PBT3.250.65 400 NP2.590.62 318
