Nikhil Adhesives standalone net profit rises 12.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales decline 4.39% to Rs 141.52 crore

Net profit of Nikhil Adhesives rose 12.23% to Rs 4.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.39% to Rs 141.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 148.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.25% to Rs 16.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.62% to Rs 584.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 564.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales141.52148.02 -4 584.59564.19 4 OPM %6.716.01 -6.345.45 - PBDT7.586.90 10 29.5024.15 22 PBT5.815.14 13 22.4217.92 25 NP4.223.76 12 16.8613.25 27

First Published: May 21 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

