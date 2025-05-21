Nikhil Adhesives standalone net profit rises 12.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.39% to Rs 141.52 crore

Net profit of Nikhil Adhesives rose 12.23% to Rs 4.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.39% to Rs 141.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 148.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.25% to Rs 16.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.62% to Rs 584.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 564.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

141.52148.02584.59564.196.716.016.345.457.586.9029.5024.155.815.1422.4217.924.223.7616.8613.25

